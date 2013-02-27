Tomahawk: Oddfellows

Since forming in 2001, Tomahawk have been the go-to supergroup for connoisseurs of the alt-weird underground. Which is what you’d expect from a band whose regal bloodline includes the Jesus Lizard, Helmet and Faith No More.

And yet, while wonderfully idiosyncratic, Oddfellows finds them at their most accessible to date. Coming six years after the Native American-inspired Anonymous, it sees the band allowing themselves to revel in the simplicity of straight-up, rollicking rock‘n’roll in Stone Letter, while fans requiring something a little more challenging will find panicky, noirish jazz (Rise Up Dirty Waters), and Patton’s creepshow croon adding a stalkerish flavour to Duane Dennison’s beautifully jarring riffs, particularly on Baby Let’s Play, a diseased love song rising from the squalid depths of a sex dungeon. Weird: it’s the new normal.