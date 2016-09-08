Adam D ‘absolutely on board’ for Times Of Grace album

Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz says he’s “absolutely on board” with making a new Times Of Grace album next year.

He and bandmate Jesse Leach released The Hymn Of A Broken Man in 2011, a year before Leach returned to Killswitch in place of Howard Jones.

Leach said last month that he had four demos made for the record, and that Dutkiewicz had two more, although he was planning to leave most of the writing duties to the guitarist.

Now Dutkiewicz tells Wall Of Sound: “We’ve already talked about making a new record and I’ve written about six demos. So it’s already in motion. I’m thinking we’ll be recording it next year.

“The Hymn Of A Broken Man has a tremendous place in my heart. It came from a different place inside of me, so it’ll always have a special place in my heart. I’m absolutely on board with making another record.”

He adds: “I’ve gotten way better at slowing everything down and taking time to be with my family and friends once in a while.

“If I always concern myself with doing something new I’ll drive myself nuts. But at the same time I just love making music. I’ll always be doing that – I could never stop making music, even if nobody wants to listen to it.”

Killswitch Engage are currently touring North America in support of latest album Incarnate, with UK, New Zealand and Australian dates to follow. Dutkiewicz admits that, while some fans are delighted that Leach is back in the fold, others would rather see Jones at the helm.

“You want the fans to be happy,” he says. “Without the support of all our fans we wouldn’t be able to do this. But at the same time, things are what they are.

“I do know there are people out there who like Howard more than Jesse, and people who like Jesse more than Howard. You just hope people still enjoy the songs, still enjoy the shows.”

Incarnate was released in March. Jones formed Devil You Know after leaving Killswitch Engage.

Jesse Leach's track-by-track to Killswitch Engage's new album

Sep 09: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Sep 10: Denver High Elevation Fest, CO

Sep 12: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS

Sep 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, IL

Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Sep 17: Mashantucket Revolution Rock Festival, CT

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance Fest, PA

Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

Killswitch Engage rank their albums from worst to best