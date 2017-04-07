Times Of Grace have demoed 13 new tracks

Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz says work on the new Times Of Grace album is progressing at pace.

Frontman Jesse Leach said in February that material on the follow-up to 2011’s Hymn Of A Broken Man was on a “whole other level,” adding: “This stuff is quite different than the first record. I got a whole lot of writing to do! Adam has been busy. It begins, again…”

Now Dutkiewicz has checked in to say that the pair have 13 demos in the bag.

The guitarist tells Manicas Online: “We’re in the middle of getting some ideas together. I’ve demoed 13 songs, done vocals for two. So I think Jesse’s got to write a bit more, and we need some time to sit down and actually go over some stuff and I think we’ll have a record.”

Speaking about the project last year, Leach said: “The cool thing about Times Of Grace is that it’s another outlet for us, and moving forward with that project, it’s gonna be even more different from Killswitch.

“There’s gonna be no ‘metalcore’ sound going on. As a matter of fact, I’m planning on not doing much aggressive vocals at all.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Adam D ‘absolutely on board’ for Times Of Grace album