Tim Bowness announces launch gig for new album Powder Dry

Tim Bowness will celebrate the release of his new studio album, Powder Dry, with alive show with his touring band Butterfly Mind at London's The Camden Club on Friday 13 September.

They'll be joined by special guest Peter Chilvers, who has worked with Brian Eno and Underworld's Karl Hyde and who of course has collaborated with Bowness in both Samuel Smiles and Henry Fool.

Bowness releases Powder Dry through his new label Kscope on August 16. The new album is very much a solo affair, with Bowness alone handling all the writing performing and production for the album, which has been mixed in both stereo and Surround Sound, by Wilson's longtime No-Man collaborator Steven Wilson.

"To celebrate the release of Powder Dry, there’ll be a special London show from myself and the mighty Butterfly Mind (Andy Edwards, Rob Groucutt, John Jowitt and Matt Stevens), alongside special guest Peter Chilvers," says Bowness. "We’ll be performing a variety of solo and No-Man songs, old and new."

Tickets are priced at £22. Doors open at 7pm with the live performance starting at 7.30pm.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)