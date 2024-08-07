Tim Bowness announces launch gig for new album Powder Dry

By
( )
published

Tim Bowness will play a one-off album launch show with Butterfly Mind at London's The Camden Club in September

Tim Bowness
(Image credit: Press)

Tim Bowness will celebrate the release of his new studio album, Powder Dry, with alive show with his touring band Butterfly Mind at London's The Camden Club on Friday 13 September.

They'll be joined by special guest Peter Chilvers, who has worked with Brian Eno and Underworld's Karl Hyde and who of course has collaborated with Bowness in both Samuel Smiles and Henry Fool.

Bowness releases Powder Dry through his new label Kscope on August 16. The new album is very much a solo affair, with Bowness alone handling all the writing performing and production for the album, which has been mixed in both stereo and Surround Sound, by Wilson's longtime No-Man collaborator Steven Wilson.

"To celebrate the release of Powder Dry, there’ll be a special London show from myself and the mighty Butterfly Mind (Andy Edwards, Rob Groucutt, John Jowitt and Matt Stevens), alongside special guest Peter Chilvers," says Bowness. "We’ll be performing a variety of solo and No-Man songs, old and new."

Tickets are priced at £22. Doors open at 7pm with the live performance starting at 7.30pm.

Get tickets.

Tim Bowness

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.