Tim Bowness signs new record deal with Kscope label

Tim Bowness has announced that he has signed a new deal with the progressive-leaning independent record label Kscope, with whom he will release his new album, the follow-up to 2022's Butterfly Mind.

“With its eclectic roster and open-minded and adventurous approach to music and presentation, Kscope seems like a logical home for what I’ve been coming up with of late," Bowness states. "I’m excited to see where it all leads."

Bowness released his debut solo album, My Hotel Year, through One Little Indian back in 2004, when he was also signed to the label as a member of no-man alongside Steven Wilson. His subsequent six solo releases, from 2014's Abandoned Dancehall Dreams through to Butterfly Mind, all came out on the InsideOut Music label.

Bowness is expected to release a new solo album from Kscope later this year.

He also features on a new cover of Pink Floyd's Dogs alongside Italian post-rockers Nosound, and this weekend was announced as the headline act, along with his Butterfly Mind live band, for this year's Prog The Forest charity event.