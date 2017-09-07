Thumpermonkey release video for new track Tzizimime

Thumpermonkey have released a video for their new track Tzizimime exclusively with Prog.

The song will feature on Michael Woodman, Rael Jones, Ben Wren and Sam Warren’s upcoming EP Electricity. The four-track is set to arrive on October 13 via Rockosmos.

Guitarist and vocalist Woodman tells Prog: “The Tzizimime are those skeletal female figures that you see in Aztec mythology. In an allegory, Mayheul turns into a tree and they eat him up and invent drunkenness – and its all downhill from there.”

He adds: “If you never heard us before, this is a good track to get into Thumpermonkey – there’s riffs galore and lyrics on subjects that have long since passed into obscurity, but which remain forever relevant.

“The video was shot by our friend Ashley Jones. He used a couple of spotlights.”

Thumpermonkey hope to release their next album in 2018, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Thumpermonkey Electricity tracklist