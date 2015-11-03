Threshold return to ProgPower Europe

Threshold have been confirmed as first headliners for next year’s ProgPower Europe festival.

It’ll be the fourth time the band have appeared at the event, with their last set having taken place in 2010. They headlined the first-ever edition in 1999.

Also confirmed are Distorted Harmony, 6:33, Earthside, Chaos Divine and Subterranean Masquerade, with 10 more acts to be announced.

ProgPower Europe 2016 will be held on the weekend of September 30-October 2 at Baarlo, Netherlands, and tickets are on sale now with earlybird discounts running until December 1.

Threshold launch live set European Journey on November 13 and commence a European tour in January. Frontman Wilson last month launched a crowdfunding campaign for his first solo album in a decade.