Threshold tease live set with Lost In Your Memory

Threshold have released another teaser for their upcoming live album.

The British prog rockers issue double album European Journey on November 13 via Nuclear Blast, and it is available to pre-order.

They previously released a video of them performing Watchtower On The Moon to promote the 15-track album and they’ve since unveiled a video of them playing Lost In Your Memory.

Keyboard player Richard West says: “We’ve always loved doing power ballads, ever since our early days, with tracks like Innocent and Forever. This is a ballad from our last album For The Journey and I love how it comes across live.“

They’ll head out on another European tour in January, including a UK show at London’s O2 Islington Academy.

EUROPEAN JOURNEY TRACKLIST

CD1

Slipstream The Hours Liberty Complacency Dependency Ground Control Unforgiven Long Way Home Part Of The Chaos Coda

CD2