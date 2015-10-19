Threshold's Wilson launches Kickstarter campaign

Threshold frontman Damian Wilson has started a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his first solo album in 10 years.

He plans to release the follow-up to Let’s Start A Commute in April next year – and he’s well on his way, raising over €7500 of his €11000 target with 34 pledge days remaining on the Kickstarter page.

Wilson says: “I’ve never stopped writing songs so I have accumulated a lot since my last solo album.

“In June we started recording in Dublin with some amazing musicians from all over Europe. We’re happy to say we’ve come a long way these last couple of months and the album is taking shape.”

He continues: “I believe we’re creating something worthy of your expectations. The songs reflect on how our personal relationships are relevant to the bigger picture, even on a world level.”

Wilson has also revealed he’ll launch an acoustic album in January with his Headspace bandmate Adam Wakeman. The pair will play two live UK dates the same month – Sheffield Green’s Trading Boundaries on the 8th and The Stables, Milton Keynes, on the 9th.

Last month, Threshold announced a European tour kicking off early next year. They’ll play 2014 album For The Journey in full on all 11 dates.