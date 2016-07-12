Threshold to release concept album in 2017

Threshold’s 11th album will be a concept work, to be released next year, they’ve confirmed.

It’s under production now after the band renewed their record deal with Nuclear Blast.

Keyboardist Richard West says: “Nuclear Blast have given us everything we could want from a label, and we’re really looking forward to releasing our new album with them.”

Label boss Markus Staiger adds: “2017 will be the year of prog. We’re very happy to continue our work with Threshold and bring you a massive release next year.”

The band launched live album European Journey last year, which followed 2014 studio title For The Journey. Frontman Damian Wilson said on its release: “We’ve become really good friends – we care a lot about each other and we’ve become really close. So we thoroughly enjoy making music together.”

They play the Masters Of Rock festival in the Czech Republic on July 14 then Bang Your Head in Germany on July 16. They’ll then headline ProgPower Europe in the Netherlands on October 2.

Jul 14: Visovice Masters Of Rock Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 16: Balingen Bang Your Head, Germany

Oct 02: Baarlo Progpower Europe Festival, Netherlands

Jan 07: Wasen Ice Rock Festival, Switzerland

