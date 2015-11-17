Threshold recall Headbangers Ball near miss

Richard West has taken fans on a journey through Threshold’s back catalogue as they celebrate the release of live album European Journey.

The double live package was released last week via Nuclear Blast and was recorded during the band’s November 2014 tour in support of For The Journey.

Two videos featuring keyboard player West discussing all the English group’s studio albums have been released. And while talking about the band’s 1994 second album Psychedelicatessen, he recalls one of many “missed opportunities” to take their career to the next level.

West says: “We were off doing a show in Belgium, a big festival with Whitesnake. The MTV crew were there and for some reason we were on a bus with them.

They said we had to do a video for this song Innocent and they would put it on Headbangers Ball. So we rushed home after the show and put together this video. We thought, ‘This is it, this is out big launching pad. We’re gonna be on TV and be a big global band.’

“We sent off the video then we heard that week that Headbangers Ball had been axed. The first of many missed opportunities of Threshold.”

Threshold launch a European tour in January, which wraps up with a show at London’s O2 Islington Academy on January 24. European Journey is now available to purchase.