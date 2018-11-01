Thomas Giles releases video for Milan, featuring Ulver's Kristoffer Rygg

Between The Buried & Me singer Thomas Giles will release his forth solo album, Don't Touch The Outside, through Sumerian Records on November 9. He's released a new promo video, which you can watch below, for new single Milan, which also features Ulver's Kristoffer Rygg.

“Don’t Touch The Outside is my attempt at creating a journey for the listener," he tells Prog. "It touches on many new aspects of my musical mind and it’s another step towards me finding the sound of Thomas Giles. I wanted to structure the album to make you very comfortable and uneasy within a few minutes of each other… the battle between beauty and noise.”

The album also features guest appearances from Leprous singer Einar Solberg and Candira's Carley Coma, as well as Rygg.

“Milan is a slow tune written with one of my biggest musical influences: Kristoffer Rygg," Giles explains. "I really channeled old soul ballads for this song. I attempted to make the simple and stripped instrumentation compliment the vulnerable lyrics that speak of hiding our emotions."

Don't Touch The Outside can be pre-ordered here.