Thom Yorke backs Greenpeace campaign for Antarctic sanctuary with new solo single

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has released a video to accompany his new solo track Hands Off The Antarctic.

He’s launched the song in support of Greenpeace’s campaign for a vast Antarctic ocean sanctuary, with the pulsing track brought to life by striking black and white images of the area’s stunning landscapes and the wildlife that inhabits it.

The footage was filmed by Greenpeace during a three-month research expedition earlier this year.

The site will be discussed at the Antarctic Ocean Commission in Tasmania later this month, with the proposed area for the sanctuary based in the Weddell Sea. It would provide sanctuary for area's wildlife, including seals, penguins and whales.

Yorke says: “There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity's footprint.

“This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That's why we should protect it.”

Frida Bengtsson of Greenpeace’s Protect The Antarctic campaign adds: “The Antarctic doesn’t have a voice but we are a movement of two million people and we do. We’ve seen around the world what happens when we don’t put areas off-limits to human activity.

“This vast wilderness is more fragile than we might think and plays an important role for the planet’s climate and ocean systems.

“When governments meet over the next two weeks, they have an opportunity to make history. Millions of people from around the world are urging them to seize this moment.”

Watch the video below.