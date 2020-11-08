This Winter Machine release video for brand new song Broken

UK melodic proggers This Winter Machine have released a new video for Broken. The brand new song is the first music from the quintet's upcoming new album Kites, which they will release early next year.

"The song is about how people allow their past to damage present and future relationships, and how that won't change until you deal with it properly," singer Al Winter tells Prog. "The album is about growing up in the 80s and early 90s and contains themes from that era.

"Kites is almost completely written and will be recorded as this virus allows. We're currently down to a five piece after the amicable departure of rhythm guitarist Scott Owens.

"We're really excited for this one, we believe we've done some of our best writing. It'll be available to pre order at the end of January with a couple of different packages available. Plenty more news to follow over the next few weeks and months..."

This Winter Machine released their debut album The Man Who Never Was in 2017, and followed it up with acclaimed A Tower Of Clocks in 2019.