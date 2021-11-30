These 18 awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are officially over for another year, with the Louder team bringing you some fab deals on everything from headphones and record players, to vinyl and Bluetooth speakers and more over the last few days.

But while the majority of deals have now wrapped up, we've spotted several brilliant bargains that are still alive and kicking – like a $100 saving on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II at Walmart, who have cut the price from $299 to $199. And in the UK, you can pick up the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones for £199 at Amazon - that’s down from the list price of £250.

Below, you'll find the team's favourite deals that are still live, but be warned: the doors to these deals might slam shut at any moment, so we’d advise jumping in quick if you see something you like.

US deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: Were Bose QuietComfort 35 II: Were $299 , now $199

There’s a $100 saving on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones over at Walmart. That’s quite a deal for a set of brilliant cans which offer 20 hours of battery life. Available in black and silver.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Were Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Were $279 , now $199

Walmart have taken $80 off the price off the Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds. These offer True Wireless Bluetooth and are simply a great set of headphones - and we love the fact they are available for less than $200.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Were Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Were $149.99 , now $79

If you’re looking for a great price on earbuds, then this set from Samsung are definitely worth a closer look. They feature ANC, have great sound and come with a charging case. For less than $80 on Walmart, this is a steal.

Fluance RT80 Turntable: Was Fluance RT80 Turntable: Was $299.99 , now $199.99

You can't argue with $100 off a quality deck at Walmart. Fluance is well-known for packing a lot into its budget turntables, and the RT80 HiFi is no exception. The deck comes complete with a high performance Audio-Technica cartridge for added clarity, while the diamond-tipped stylus improves tracking on your records.

Crosley Voyager Turntable: Was Crosley Voyager Turntable: Was $99.95 , now $49.95

Best Buy have cut 50 bucks from the price of the neat, three speed, portable Voyager turntable. This would make a great gift for someone taking their first steps into vinyl and at this price, it’s a steal. Also available in white.

Sony SRSXG500 portable speaker: Was Sony SRSXG500 portable speaker: Was $449 , $399

The beauty of many Bluetooth speakers is the ability to take your music on the go - whether that's around the house or out and about. This powerhouse from Sony dishes out 30 hours of playback per charge, is water and dust resistant for even the worst spillages and includes a useful built-in carry handle. It's currently $50 off at Best Buy.

Positive Grid Spark amp: Was Positive Grid Spark amp: Was $299 , now $269

Positive Grid have reduced the price of their brilliant guitar amp by $30 – and they’ve also thrown in a Spark Traveler Gig Bag (which usually costs $60) for free. You can also add a pair of Sennheiser HD 200 Pro Studio headphones to your order for just $49 – a saving of $51.

Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio: $479 Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio: $479 , now $379

Regardless of style, from heavy strumming to light fingerstyle, it's all nectar to the Hummingbird. This iconic acoustic looks like a dread and can sound like a dread, but it has a softer, more tender side too. Fantastic build quality, a solid spruce top and Fishman electronics make this 'bird an absolute bargain at $379 at Guitar Center.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection: $229.98 The Beatles: The Singles Collection: $229.98 , now $138

There’s a brilliant saving on this brilliant Beatles box set over at Walmart. The Singles Collection gathers 46 tracks which have been pressed across 23, 180g seven-inch vinyl, with the package also including a 40-page booklet.

UK deals

Sony WF-1000XM4: Were Sony WF-1000XM4: Were £250 , now £199

Sony’s brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 are on sale at Amazon UK and are an awesome option if you’re looking for an alternative to the Apple AirPods. Noise cancelling is superb, while the audio is top notch.

Were Apple AirPods Max: Were £549 , now £452.90

We've big fans of Apple's latest headphones – the super stylish Apple AirPods Max and right now on Amazon, you can grab a pair of them in beautiful metallic blue with a saving of £96.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 , £255

Amazon have taken 94 notes off the price of the awesome Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They’re in our list of the best headphones for music for their brilliant noise cancelling and crystal clear audio.

Marshall Woburn II speaker: Was Marshall Woburn II speaker: Was £469.99 , now £379

It's one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market and right now, Amazon have a sonic saving of £90 on the Marshall Woburn II in white. Just keep the neighbours in mind while cranking out your favourite music!

Marshall Emberton: Was Marshall Emberton: Was £149.99 , now £99.99

The Emberton is Marshall’s smallest ever speaker, but it punches well above its weight when it comes to delivering an audio blast. Amazon have knocked 33% off the Black version.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): Was Amazon Echo (4th Gen): Was £89.99 , now £54.99

Launched in 2020, the fourth version of Amazon's iconic speaker offers premium sound at an affordable price – and it's even more affordable now that the retailer is offering it for £35 less than the RRP. Whether you choose the Charcoal, Glacier White, Red or Twilight Blue variant, you'll be getting a device that the whole family will enjoy.

Sony SRS-XB33: Was Sony SRS-XB33: Was £150 , now £105

Did you know you can chain a hundred Sony SRS-XB33 speakers together to create the mother of all sounds? We're more than happy with one of them – especially when Amazon have cut the price by 30%.

Positive Grid Spark amp: Was Positive Grid Spark amp: Was £225 , now £187

Positive Grid have cut the cost of their versatile guitar amp by £38 – and as if that wasn't enough, they've also decided to add a Spark Traveler Gig Bag (which usually costs £44) to the order completely free.