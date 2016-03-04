The Word Alive stream Made This Way

The Word Alive have streamed their track Made This Way.

The song is taken from the band’s fourth album Dark Matter, due out on March 18. They released a video for Sellout video last month.

Frontman Tyler ‘Telle’ Smith said: “Dark Matter is the result of our most in-depth writing and recording session we’ve done, and is something we consider to be our most dynamic and expansive album to date.

“This record completely defines and expresses who we are, and where we are going, taking the listener to the darkest and most honest places our band has dared to venture.”

The Word Alive are currently on the road across North America, and are set to tour Europe in May.

Dark Matter is available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs.

The Word Alive Dark Matter tracklist

Dreamer Trapped Face To Face Sellout Insane Made This Way Suffocating Piece Of Me Branded Grunge Dark Matter Oxy

Mar 04: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Mar 05: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Mar 06: Toronto Mod Club, ON

Mar 08: New York The Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 09: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Mar 10: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Mar 11: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Mar 12: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Mar 13: Greensboro Greene Street Club, NC

Mar 14: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 15: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Mar 16: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Mar 18: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Mar 19: Houston Walters Downtown, TX

Mar 20: Grand Prairie Quiktrip Park, TX (With Capture The Crown)

May 12: Antwerp Attrix, Belgium

May 13: Paris AT Backstage, France

May 14: Lyon Longlive Rockfest, France

May 15: Zurich Dynamo Werk 21, Switzerland

May 17: Wien AT Arena, Austria

May 18: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

May 19: Munchen Backstage, Germany

May 20: Numberg Z-Bau, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany

May 22: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

May 23: Whesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 24: Sittard Volt, Netherlands

May 25: Koln Underground, Germany

May 27: London Boston Music Room, UK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hertfordshire Slam Dunk, UK