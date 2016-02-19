The Word Alive issue Sellout video

The Word Alive have premiered the video for their track Sellout.

The song is taken from their album Dark Matter, due out on March 18.

Frontman Tyler ‘Telle’ Smith says: “Dark Matter is the result of our most in-depth writing and recording session we’ve done, and is something we consider to be our most dynamic and expansive album to date.

“This record completely defines and expresses who we are, and where we are going, taking the listener to the darkest and most honest places our band has dared to venture.”

The Word Alive are kicking off their North American tour tonight (February 19) at San Diego’s Soma. They’re also scheduled to play the Longlive festival in Lyon, France, on May 14.

Dark Matter is available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs.

The Word Alive DARK MATTER TRACKLIST

Dreamer Trapped Face To Face Sellout Insane Made This Way Suffocating Piece Of Me Branded Grunge Dark Matter Oxy

THE WORD ALIVE 2016 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Feb 19: San Diego Soma, CA

Feb 20: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Feb 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Feb 23: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Feb 24: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Feb 26: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Feb 27: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS

Feb 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Mar 01: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

Mar 02: Cleveland Agora Theatre And Ballroom, OH

Mar 03: Chicago The Bottom Lounge, IL

Mar 04: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Mar 05: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Mar 06: Toronto Mod Club, ON

Mar 08: New York The Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 09: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Mar 10: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Mar 11: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Mar 12: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Mar 13: Greensboro Greene Street Club, NC

Mar 14: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 15: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Mar 16: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Mar 18: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Mar 19: Houston Walters Downtown, TX

Mar 20: Grand Prairie Quiktrip Park, TX (With Capture The Crown)

May 14: Lyon Longlive Festival, France