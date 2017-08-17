The Who announce Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall

The Who have announced that they’ll release Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall later this year.
The live package will arrive on October 13 on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD, 3LP and on digital formats via Eagle Rock Entertainment.
A statement on the album reads: “In April 2017, The Who took to the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall to perform their rock opera Tommy live in its entirety for the first time in their long and illustrious career.
“Previous Who live shows had always dropped two, three or four tracks from the album but for this show in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, the band would perform every track, with specially created animations on a huge screen and creative use of lighting.
“In addition, at the end of Tommy, the sell-out crowd was treated to a short set of Who classics. Always a great live band, this performance was a thrilling ride from start to finish.”
Along with the full show, the DVD and Blu-ray will include bonuses including a behind-the-scenes feature and the screen animations for The Acid Queen and Pinball Wizard with live performance audio.
Find the tracklist below.
The Who Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall tracklist
- Introduction
- Overture
- It’s A Boy
- 1921
- Amazing Journey
- Sparks
- Eyesight To The Blind (The Hawker)
- Christmas
- Cousin Kevin
- The Acid Queen
- Do You Think It’s Alright?
- Fiddle About
- Pinball Wizard
- There’s A Doctor
- Go To The Mirror!
- Tommy Can You Hear Me?
- Smash The Mirror
- Underture
- I’m Free
- Miracle Cure
- Sensation
- Sally Simpson
- Welcome
- Tommy’s Holiday Camp
- We’re Not Gonna Take It
- I Can’t Explain
- Join Together
- I Can See For Miles
- Who Are You
- Love, Reign O’er Me
- Baba O’Reilly
- Won’t Get Fooled Again