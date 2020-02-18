The Who announce Teenage Cancer Trust headline show

The Who have been announced as one of the headliners at this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Between March 23-29, musicians and comedians will come together in support of the charity, which this year marks its 20th anniversary of special shows at the iconic venue.

The Who will perform on March 28, with frontman Roger Daltrey – a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust – saying: “When we were asked to play the first Teenage Cancer Trust concert back in 2000, we would never have dreamed that we’d be headlining again in 2020… or could have possibly imagined the huge difference these shows would have for the charity and on the lives of thousands of teenagers and young people with cancer.

“All the acts have given up their time for free, and this year the artists are absolute legends. It’s also incredible to have three artists who were at the very first gig – Kelly Jones from Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher – join us as headliners in our 20th year.”

Daltrey adds: “It is an honour to be a patron of this charity, and to have helped raised millions that have paid for Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards right across the UK.

“I’d like to dedicate this 20th anniversary gig to the incredible people who care for young people with cancer each and every day.”

Teenage Cancer Trust CEO Kate Collins says: “We’re so proud that The Who are playing this year, and to have the support of so many other amazing bands and artists for our 2020 shows.

“We can’t thank Roger enough for organising all of our gigs over the past 20 years and for his patronage of our charity. Thanks to his passion and dedication, Teenage Cancer Trust nurses and support teams have been able to help and guide young people with cancer through some of the toughest times imaginable.”

Other artists confirmed for this year include Groove Armada, Nile Rodgers and Chic and comedian John Bishop.

Tickets go on sale from 9.30am this coming Friday (February 21).

Teenage Cancer Trust Shows at The Royal Albert Hall 2020

Mar 24: John Bishop and special guests

Mar 25: Stereophonics and Paul Weller

Mar 26: Groove Armada

Mar 27: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Mar 28: The Who

Mar 29: Nile Rodgers and Chic