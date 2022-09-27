The Tirith release rehearsal video of new song Crystalwell

UK prog rockers The Tirith have announced they will release their third album, Return Of The Lydia, on October 21.

The new album sees the Lougborough trio revisit the story from their first album Tales From The Tower with the epic opening title track.

At the same time the band have released a video of them performing new track Crystalwell in rehearsal, which you can watch below.

“Crystalwell is a cautionary folk tale, loosely based on the 18th century poem by Robert Southey The Well Of St Keyne," the band state. "St Keyne is a small village in Cornwall with an ancient holy well associated with St Keyne. The story of St Keyne is that she was one of the daughters of the legendary King Brychan of Wales.

"She did good deeds in the West of England. Around the well named after her, she planted four trees - an oak, an elm, a willow and an ash. The waters are said to hold a strange power: If a married couple drinks from the well, the one who drinks first will be the master in their marriage. Is it a prog ballad? maybe originally but it rocks out with that big tune."

The Tirith started life as early 70s heavy rock band Minas Tirith, one of several UK acts who went under the Minas Tirith monicker, as well as a Norwegian prog metal band, before disbanding but reformed in 2010 and have been active on the prog scene ever since.

Return Of The Lydia will be available through the band's bandcamp page. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

The Tirith: Return Of The Lydia

1. Return Of The Lydia

2. Dying To Live

3. My People

4. Go The Drifter

5. Crystalwell

6. The Uncertainty Principle

7. The Meeting of the Ways