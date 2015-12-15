The Temperance Movement unveil live acoustic video

The Temperance Movement have released a live acoustic video of exclusive Spotify track Do The Revelation.

The video is the latest effort from the band in the lead-up to the release of their second full-length, White Bear.

The blues rock four-piece toured Europe with Rolling Stones last year and were specially chosen to open for them in Orlando at the Citrus Bowl in June.

Bass player Nick Fyffe said in an interview with Classic Rock that the starstruck band eventually got to meet the Stones in Dusseldorf.

He said: “We were taken upstairs and led down a corridor, past a smiling Charlie Watts and into Mick’s dressing room. All was tranquil and serene inside and a very welcoming Mick Jagger was there to greet us. We sat on sofas around a coffee table chatting about this and that. It was such a surreal experience that I wouldn’t have been at all surprised if Elvis had popped his head round the door.”

White Bear is available for pre-order on Earache Records.