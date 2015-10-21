The Temperance Movement preview White Bear

The Temperance Movement have launched a preview stream for second album White Bear.

It includes clips from all 10 tracks on the follow-up to their self-titled 2012 debut, plus iTunes bonus song Time Won’t Leave.

Guitarist Paul Sayers recently said: “It’s a real step on for us, sonically and artistically. Playing so many shows together over the last three years allowed us to develop a really clear idea of where we wanted to go.”

White Bear is released on January 16 via Earache, and it’s available for pre-order now.