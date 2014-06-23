Temperance boys finally meet Mick

The Temperance Movement finally got to meet the The Rolling Stones on the last show of their European tour.

The band supported the Stones on four dates in Zurich, Berlin, Vienna and Dusseldorf – but feared they might not get to meet Mick Jagger and co at all.

But bass player Nick Fyffe has revealed that they finally got to hang out their heroes in Dusseldorf – and more than once. And he says it definitely wasn’t a case of ‘never meet your heroes’, for the iconic rockers were among the nicest people he’d ever met.

On the band’s website, Nick says: “Before our set, as we were waiting in our dressing room, me deciding whether to go on with or without socks, we were visited by Mick Jagger’s PA. ‘Mick would like to say hello,’ she exclaimed. It was at this point that things got pretty trippy.

“We were taken upstairs and led down a corridor, past a smiling Charlie Watts and into Mick’s dressing room. All was tranquil and serene inside and a very welcoming Mick Jagger was there to greet us. We sat on sofas around a coffee table chatting about this and that. It was such a surreal experience that I wouldn’t have been at all surprised if Elvis had popped his head round the door.”

After performing for almost 50,000 fans, The Temperance Movement were flying high. And things got even better when they were again asked backstage to hang out with the headliners.

Nick adds: “As we stood in the corridor with Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie, I couldn’t help noticing how, even though they have reached legendary status and live in a slightly different reality to most of us, they came across as just a bunch of guys who have been bought together through a mutual love of music and still get off on playing live.

“They have a vast catalog of incredible tunes and, when you see their live show, there is still that spark which ignited them in the first place. After all these years, the energy appears not to have been diluted. If we can achieve a fraction of what they have and maintain the same level of energy, I’ll be happy. Rolling Stones, we salute you.”