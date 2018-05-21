The Sea Within launch spectacular video for Ashes Of Dawn

The Sea Within Disc 1 1. Ashes Of Dawn

2. They Know My Name

3. The Void

4. An Eye For An Eye For An Eye

5. Goodbye

6. Sea Without

7. Broken Cord

8. The Hiding Of The Truth Disc 2 1. The Roaring Silence

2. Where Are You Going?

3. Time

4. Denise

The Sea Within have launched a video for their new track Ashes Of Dawn.

The core of the musical project features Roine Stolt, Daniel Gildenlöw, Jonas Reingold, Tom Brislin and Marco Minnemann, with the art-rock collective set to release their self-titled debut album on June 22 via InsideOut Music.

Stolt says: “Ashes Of Dawn was one of the first songs Jonas and I started working on for the The Sea Within project last year. It came a long way – a big detour before its final form here.

“I first took it full ‘Apocalypse Now’ direction lyric wise – but it later landed somewhere else – perhaps not 100% representative of the rest of album, but that's pretty much what this is all about.

“We travel fearless through many styles and influences and here with a slight touch of ‘metal’ perhaps, but we’ve also got Rob Townsend guesting on a fusiony sax solo.

Stolt adds: “The video is surreal stuff: animated dreamy eye candy put together by clever people.

“This tune ended up as the opening track of our debut album, however, personally I see all songs as a continuum, just one side of this band's personality, one style and expression. This is the introduction, but we'll go many different places on rest of album.”

The album, which is now available for pre-order from Amazon, will be available as a special edition 2CD digipak, gatefold 2LP/2CD and on digital platforms.

Last month, The Sea Within released a studio trailer showing them working on the record.