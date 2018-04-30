The Sea Within premiere studio trailer

The Sea Within Disc 1 1. Ashes Of Dawn

2. They Know My Name

3. The Void

4. An Eye For An Eye For An Eye

5. Goodbye

6. Sea Without

7. Broken Cord

8. The Hiding Of The Truth Disc 2 1. The Roaring Silence

2. Where Are You Going?

3. Time

4. Denise

The Sea Within have released a studio trailer for their upcoming self-titled debut album.

The core of the art rock collective features Roine Stolt, Daniel Gildenlöw, Jonas Reingold, Tom Brislin and Marco Minnemann.

Guests on the album, which will launch on June 22 via InsideOut Music, include Jon Anderson, Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess, Casey McPherson and Rob Townsend.

Stolt says: “It all began to take shape in the autumn of 2016. I had a chat with Thomas Waber, the boss at InsideOut Music, about the idea of putting together a new band. I wanted to move in a fresh direction with new collaborations. So Thomas gave me the go ahead to seek musicians for a new project.”

The first member recruited was The Flower Kings bassist Reingold and Stolt adds: “He is a long-time bandmate and friend and we were also very keen to get keyboardist Tom Brislin involved after seeing his synth pyrotechnics with legends Yes Symphonic and with Camel.

“Then we have been a fans of The Aristocrats’ drummer Marco for a long time. I first heard of him 15 years ago and he is a brilliant drummer with unique energy.

“Then when we discussed ideas for singers, Daniel's name came up, he has such a great range and dynamic voice and we've worked together on and off over the years.”

Stolt says it’s “almost impossible” to categorise the material on the album and adds: “I would have to say it sounds like us, The Sea Within. Our tastes are very eclectic – from prog to jazz to classical, to heavy rock, folk, punk, electronica and pop. We all come from a different background – so here everything goes.

“This has been about putting those diverse influences into the music. I feel you will hear all that's good about pop – with great melodies and hooks – plus the rawness of metal, improvisations, symphonic and movie soundtracks."

He adds: “We also left room for each of us to take off on flights of instrumental jamming. That was the basic idea, anyway. But until we all got together, we had no idea where it would lead or if it would actually work.”

The Sea Within are putting touring plans together and will make their live debut at Night Of The Prog which will take place at the Loreley Amphitheatre on July 13-15.

Stolt reports that the band will “try do as much touring as possible” but says that because of Gildenlöw’s live commitments with Pain Of Salvation, McPherson will take over the vocal spot for their shows.