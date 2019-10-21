The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord shares video for All This Will Be Yours

Bruce Soord has released a video for his new single All This Will Be Yours.

It’s the title track from The Pineapple Thief frontman’s upcoming solo album which will launch this coming Friday (October 25) through Kscope.

Soord revealed The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man back in August from the follow-up to his 2015 self-titled debut solo outing.

Soord says: “This song was literally inspired by walking with my new-born daughter in my hometown of Yeovil. I love my hometown, but it's got its fair share of problems.

“I was taken by the contrast of this smiling soul staring up from her pram, surrounded by lost souls – drunks, addicts, the hopeless. Near me is a notorious drug den. No windows, no electricity, no running water. But nevertheless, it was a hive of activity.

“Lifeless addicts drifting in and out. So our only choice was 'to push past 158'. Myself, turning a blind eye. The community turning a blind eye. But don't get me wrong, I love my hometown. And the people in it. All this will be hers.”

As for the promo, Soord adds: “The video was created by George Laycock and produced by Blacktide Phonic/Visual who I’ve worked with previously.

“It was shot in London rather than Yeovil as a way of, hopefully, reflecting the universal themes of the song. Talking of the themes, they are not universally bleak. There is plenty to be worried about. But there really is plenty to be hopeful for as well.”

Along with the standard releases, All This Will Be Yours will be issued in a deluxe hardback book containing three discs.

The first will contain the album, while the second will feature acoustic re-workings and bonus studio tracks. The third disc is a DVD with All This Will Be Yours on hi-res 24/88 WAV stereo album, hi-res 24/88 WAV acoustic album and hi-res 24/88 WAV bonus studio tracks, all of which will also be available in 24/88 DTS 5.1 surround.

Find pre-order details below.

Soord will play solo shows at Helmond’s De Cacaofabriek, Netherlands, on January 25, and at Eindhoven’s Prognosis Festival on March 20-21.

The Pineapple Thief, meanwhile, will play at HRH Prog at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 26 before making their live debut across North America throughout November and December.

Bruce Soord: All This Will Be Yours

The Pineapple Thief frontman is back with his second solo album titled All This Will Be Yours. The record features the lead singles The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man and the title track.View Deal

Bruce Soord: All This Will Be Yours

1. The Secrets I Know

2. Our Gravest Threat Apart

3. The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man

4. All This Will Be Yours

5. Time Does Not Exist

6. One Misstep

7. You Hear The Voices

8. Cut The Flowers

9. One Day I Will Leave You