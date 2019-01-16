The Pineapple Thief share a journey of despair to hope in Threatening War video

The Pineapple Thief have released a video for their track Threatening War.

The song features on the band’s latest album Dissolution, with the promo directed by Blacktide’s George Laycock and stars actor Gemma Reynolds.

Vocalist and guitarist Bruce Soord says: “When I wrote the words for Threatening War, I had in my mind the journey from despair to hope, and how we need a physical connection with people in our lives to complete that journey, if and when it happens.

“When I saw how Blacktide had tackled this visually, it really hit home in a way I wasn’t quite prepared for. It captures the emotion of the song perfectly.”

The Pineapple Thief are gearing up for their UK and European tour, which will get under way in Florence on February 21. They’ll also take to the stage at this year’s HRH Prog VIII, which will take place at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 26 and 27.

The Pineapple Thief: Dissolution

The Pineapple Thief 2019 European tour

Feb 21: Florence Viper, Italy

Feb 22: Rome Largo, Italy

Feb 23: Milan Santeria Social Club, Italy

Feb 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 28: Strasberg La Laiterie, France

Mar 01: Zoertemeer Be Boerderij, Netherlands

Mar 02: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Mar 03: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Mar 05: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Mar 06: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 20: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK

Mar 22: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Mar 23: Birmingham O2 The Institute 2, UK

Mar 25: Bristol The Fleece, UK