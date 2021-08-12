The Pineapple Thief release video trailer for Nothing But The Truth

UK prog rockers The Pineapple Thief have released a video trailer for their upcoming multi-format release for their Nothing But The Truth streaming event through Kscope on October 22. You can watch the trailer below.

The band filmed an extravagant on demand live event entitled Nothing But The Truth directed by band videographer George Laycock (Blacktide Phonic/Visual) and streamed it back in April this year. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

“The Pineapple Thief is equally about the studio and the stage, so it was hugely disappointing that we were unable to tour, especially as we were excited to be able to perform the new album Versions Of The Truth live for everyone," explains singer and guitarst Bruce Soord. "Being able to do this film, especially under the circumstances, was invaluable. It was such an alien time and an alien thing to do. Yes, we had all performed in front of cameras before, but this was different. We were playing a brand-new set, one time only, to stream to every corner of the globe, standing in a circle on our little islands with cameras everywhere. The pressure was on. We simply had to nail it!

"We all knew we did not want to shoot a film of us standing on stage staring at an empty room. We wanted something special, something 'cinematic' so we have created something unique and something very, very special that I am proud to have been a part of. I can't wait for people to see and hear it. It really is the icing on the cake to see our show being released in a ‘physical’ format. For the first time we have included a Dolby Atmos immersive mix on the blu-ray as well as DTS-HD 5.1 and high-definition stereo. The deluxe edition is wonderful and I for one will give it pride of place in my collection. A special souvenir of a special day.”

Nothing But The Truth will be available as a deluxe 4 disc hardback book, Blu-ray, 2CD/gatefold double LP on black vinyl and digitally.

Pre-order Nothing But The Truth.

(Image credit: Kscope)

The Pineapple Thief: Nothing But The Truth

AUDIO DISC 1

1. Versions Of The Truth

2. In Exile

3. Warm Seas

4. Our Mire

5. Build A World

6. Demons

7. Driving Like Maniacs

8. Someone Pull Me Out

9. Uncovering Your Tracks

10. Break It All

AUDIO DISC 2

1. White Mist

2. Out Of Line

3. Wretched Soul

4. Far Below

5. Threatening War

6. The Swell

7. The Final Thing On My Mind