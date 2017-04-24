The One Hundred reveal debut album Chaos + Bliss

The One Hundred have announced that they’ll release their debut album this summer.

Titled Chaos + Bliss, it will launch on June 2 after the band signed a deal with Spinefarm Records last year.

Frontman Jacob Field says: “We are excited to finally be able to announce our debut album. We know you guys have been waiting and we hope you are ready!”

The London band’s material is described as combining “elements of rock, rap, grime, hip hop and rhythm and blues” while the 12-track record is said to feature “hook-laden songwriting plus adventurous production, complete with plenty of low-end poke.”

Pre-orders for Chaos + Bliss are now available, while The One Hundred will head out on tour across the UK and Europe from next month.

Find the live dates, along with tracklist and album artwork below.

The Chaos + Bliss cover

The One Hundred Chaos + Bliss tracklist

Dreamcatcher Monster Disengage Dark Matters Fake Eyes Hand Of Science Boomtown Blackjack Retreat Who We Are Now Chaos + Bliss Feast

May 01: Southampton Joiners, UK

May 03: Bath Moles, UK

May 04: Plymouth Underground, UK

May 05: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

May 06: Nottingham Rock City Basement, UK

May 08: Glasgow Garage, UK

May 09: Leeds The Key Club, UK

May 10: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK

May 11: London Boston Music Room, UK

May 13: Manchester, Rebellion

May 15: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

May 16: Cologne Blue Shell, Germany

May 17: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

May 18: Berlin Maze, Germany

The One Hundred in Unleashed video