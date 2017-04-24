The One Hundred reveal debut album Chaos + Bliss

The One Hundred have announced that they’ll release their debut album this summer.
Titled Chaos + Bliss, it will launch on June 2 after the band signed a deal with Spinefarm Records last year.
Frontman Jacob Field says: “We are excited to finally be able to announce our debut album. We know you guys have been waiting and we hope you are ready!”
The London band’s material is described as combining “elements of rock, rap, grime, hip hop and rhythm and blues” while the 12-track record is said to feature “hook-laden songwriting plus adventurous production, complete with plenty of low-end poke.”
Pre-orders for Chaos + Bliss are now available, while The One Hundred will head out on tour across the UK and Europe from next month.
Find the live dates, along with tracklist and album artwork below.
- Clutch will play at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017
- Watch Ghost Bath video for new track Seraphic
- Our new issue is an Iron Maiden spectacular with the most Eddies ever
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
The One Hundred Chaos + Bliss tracklist
- Dreamcatcher
- Monster
- Disengage
- Dark Matters
- Fake Eyes
- Hand Of Science
- Boomtown
- Blackjack
- Retreat
- Who We Are Now
- Chaos + Bliss
- Feast
The One Hundred 2017 tour dates
May 01: Southampton Joiners, UK
May 03: Bath Moles, UK
May 04: Plymouth Underground, UK
May 05: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK
May 06: Nottingham Rock City Basement, UK
May 08: Glasgow Garage, UK
May 09: Leeds The Key Club, UK
May 10: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK
May 11: London Boston Music Room, UK
May 13: Manchester, Rebellion
May 15: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France
May 16: Cologne Blue Shell, Germany
May 17: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
May 18: Berlin Maze, Germany