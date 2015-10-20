The One Hundred in Unleashed video

The One Hundred have issued a video for their track Unleashed.

It features on their debut EP Subculture, released last year.

The band say: “We are writing for our debut album and wanted to give Subculture the send-off it deserves, so we made a little video for Unleashed.”

Jacob Field, Tim Hider, Phil Kneller and Joe Balchin will support Motley Crue on three of their four UK shows in November, and have also announced their first headline gig at London’s Barfly on December 17. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates

Nov 02: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena – with Motley Crue

Nov 03: Manchester Arena – with Motley Crue

Nov 04: Birmingham Genting Arena – with Motley Crue

Dec 17: London Barfly – headline show