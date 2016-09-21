The One Hundred sign with Spinefarm

London band The One Hundred have signed a worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records.

The up-and-coming four-piece have previously supported Papa Roach, Crossfaith and Motley Crue in their short career so far. Their debut album is expected in early 2017.

Frontman Jacob Fields says: “Not long ago, we played our first shows, and even less time ago we put out five songs, hoping people might take notice.

“We’ve had one hell of a ride so far and it really is just the beginning. We can’t wait to unleash some new music and we’re incredibly excited to be working with Spinefarm globally to achieve our goals.”

Spinefarm’s head of A&R Dante Bonutto adds: “The One Hundred are impressive on a number of different levels, two of the main ones being their refusal to be limited by genre, plus their desire to set the song-writing bar very high.

“It’s exciting to work with a band where you can think on broad terms, and where you can look to compete and make a difference. These guys are ready to leave their mark – and they rock.”

In October, The One Hundred support Don Broco on a number of European dates.

Oct 07: Salamandra L’hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain (with Don Broco)

Oct 08: Madrid Sala Cats, Spain (with Don Broco)

Oct 10: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy (with Merge)

Oct 11: Ciampino Orion, Italy (with Merge)

