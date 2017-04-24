Watch Ghost Bath video for new track Seraphic

Ghost Bath have released a video for their track Seraphic.

It features on their new album Starmourner which was released last week via Nuclear Blast. The record is the final part of a trilogy that started with 2014’s Funeral and continued on 2015’s Moonlover.

Speaking in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Ghost Bath leader Dennis Mikula, aka Nameless, revealed that using lyrics isn’t always the best way to get a message across.

He said: “Lyrics can add to the music, but a lot of times they can really take away from what an artist wants to achieve. It takes away some of the abstractness, instead of letting the listener interpret it however they want.

“Sometimes I do find myself saying actual words. Playing live or in the studio I’ll start screaming and a certain line will come out.

“It’s never anything random that has nothing to do with it, but it happens. People have guessed at what I’m saying in certain parts and I don’t think anyone has been able to tell.”

Ghost Bath will head out on tour with Katatonia in May for dates across the UK and Ireland. They’ll also headline London’s Sebright Arms on May 16.

May 07: Leeds The Brudenell, UK (with Katatonia)

May 08: Bristol The Marble Factory, UK (with Katatonia)

May 09 Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK (with Katatonia)

May 10: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK (with Katatonia)

May 11: Manchester Sound Control, UK (with Katatonia)

May 12: Glasgow Garage, UK (with Katatonia)

May 13: Belfast Limelight 2, UK (with Katatonia)

May 14: Dublin Academy, Ireland (with Katatonia)

May 16: London Sebright Arms (Headline show)

