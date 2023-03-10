The Omnific's Toby Peterson-Stewart shares video for new solo single D.H.D.

The Omnific's Toby Peterson-Stewart, one of the band's two bass players, has shared a playthrough video for his brand new single D.H.D., which you can watch below.

D.H.D. is Peterson-Stewart's third solo single release and sees him working with prog heavyweights Rohan Sharma (RO1) on production and Forrester Savell on the master (Karnivool, Dead Letter Circus, COG), and he playfully described the track as "dumb heavy djent".

"I wrote the first two riffs of this song over two years from an Instagram poll I made, asking my followers if my next bass video should be 'Pop' or 'Dumb Heavy Djent'," Peterson-Stewart expains. "It goes without saying 'Dumb Heavy Djent' won by a landslide, and that’s exactly where the title of the song came from."

As well as having been in The Omnific for seven years, Peterson-Stewart has collaborated with members of I Built The Sky, Plini, Issues and Reflections and caught the attention of prog virtuousos Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) and Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater).

The Omnific released their debut album Escapades through Wild Thing Records in 2021.

D.H.D. is currently available on all streaming platforms.