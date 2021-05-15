Why I ❤️ Karnivool’s Sound Awake, by Wolfgang Van Halen

Karnivool are one of my all-time favourite bands and Sound Awake is a top ten album for me – I just think it’s perfect. I remember hearing them on one of those websites you’d get pre-Spotify where it would just shuffle music based on something you were into. They came up and I was in love - I ended up having to order the first album [2005’s Themata] from eBay because it wasn’t on iTunes or whatever.

Sound Awake is so amazing, the bass tone throughout the record floors me every time. Just sticking it on and hearing the starting run of Simple Boy and Goliath is to die for.

I’ve been lucky enough to see them live twice up close at The Troubadour in Los Angeles and they were about as amazing as I’d hoped they would be.

They’re an incredible band and honestly, if you’ve never heard them I’d have to say put Goliath on because I love the groove of it – it’s got this weird time signature that you don’t even fully register because they lock into that groove so perfectly.