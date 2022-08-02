Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express

Jordan Rudess has recreated Giorgio Moroder's Chase theme from Midnight Express as part of a collection of new recordings by some of prog's biggest keyboard wizards. The Dream Theater musician joins Rick Wakeman, Geoff Downes, Patrick Moraz and more on Synthesizer Classics, which is out via Cleopatra Records on August 12.

The eight-track album contains exclusive cuts including modern versions of classics originally by Mike Oldfield, Kraftwerk and John Carpenter. Rudess' reworking is the first single from the collection – the original was used in the 1978 prison drama Midnight Express and earned Moroder the Academy Award for Best Original Score the year after its release.

It's not the first time that Rudess – who's also part of the supergroup Liquid Tension Experiment – has dabbled with soundtrack music. In 2021, he released an album called Rockestra that contained music specifically for use in film, TV and advertising.

Synthesizer Classics is available on digital, CD and purple/black splatter vinyl. Pre-orders are now open. Stream Chase below!

Synthesizer Classics Tracklisting

1. Derek Sherinian - Tubular Bells

2. Rick Wakeman - Magic Fly

3. Geoff Downes - Pulstar

4. Jordan Rudess - Chase

5. Patrick Moraz - Oxygene (Part 4)

6. Thijs Van Leer - Escape From New York

7. Nyte Jewel - Tour De France

8. Larry Fast - Visitors