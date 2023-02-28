Animals As Leaders reschedule UK and European dates for November

Instrumental heavy progressive rock trio Animals As Leaders have announced they have rescheduled tour dates they inexplicably cancelled back in January.
The tour was announced in October and would have seen the band perform material from their latest, acclaimed album Parrhesia, which was six years in the making and released in March of 2022.
In a statement posted to social media, the band say: "To our fans in Europe & the UK. We are very sorry, but we will be postponing the January Parrhesia tour. We would like to apologise to everyone who has purchased tickets to see the tour and for the short notice of this news. We will be announcing the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets purchased will still be valid for new dates."
All tickets from the original January 2023 dates remain valid for the rearranged shows and tickets are on sale now. Special guests will be confirmed at a later date.
Animals As Leaders rescheduled UK/European tour dates:
Nov 1: UK Manchester O2 Ritz
Nov 2: UK London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Nov 3: UK Glasgow Garage
Nov 4: UK Birmingham O2 Institute 2
Nov 5: FRA Paris Cabaret Sauvage
Nov 7: SWI Aarau Kiff
Nov 8: ITA Milan Magazzini Generali
Nov 10: GER Munich Technikum
Nov 11: GER Cologne Kantine
Nov 12: GER Hamburg Markthalle
Nov 13: GER Berlin Hole 44
Nov 15: NED Zoertemeer Boerderij
Nov 16: NED Nimagen Doornroosje