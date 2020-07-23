The new Metal Hammer is a big one: this is Metal 2020

For the new issue of Metal Hammer, we gathered a ton of metal’s biggest and best names to talk about the issues affecting our world right now – this is Metal 2020.

Starring Machine Head, Code Orange, Lacuna Coil, Fever 333, Halestorm, Twin Temple, Five Finger Death Punch, Sabaton, The Hu and many more, we cover everything from how the metal world recovers from COVID-19, what the Black Lives Matter movement means to rock music, how we solve rock’s mental health crisis and how we can revolutionise the way bands can survive.

We also reveal what some of your favourite bands have been up to in lockdown, from secret albums to surprise collabs and even a Satanic ritual or two.

Oh, and we’ve got Brann from Mastodon talking about clown therapy. It’s a thing now.

All that plus the story behind Faith No More’s breakthrough anthem, how The Acacia Strain became far more than another deathcore band, your questions given to Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe and much, much more.

Only in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, out now. Order your copy here.

