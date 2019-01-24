The Neal Morse Band premiere video for new single I Got To Run

The Neal Morse Band have premiered their video for the track I Got To Run exclusively with Prog.
It’s the latest song taken from their upcoming studio album The Great Adventure, which will launch tomorrow (January 25) via Radiant Records/Metal Blade.
The band previously released the title track, along with Welcome To The World, Welcome To The World 2 and Vanity Fair.
Bassist Randy George tells Prog: “I Got To Run is a cool rockin’ song with a driving back beat! Strong grooves with a dark intensity!”
Speaking previously about the record, Morse said: “This band continues to amaze me! I have to say it was a little daunting to follow up The Similitude Of A Dream as it was such a special album and it delivered every night at our concerts, but I believe that The Great Adventure will have a tremendous impact as well.
“This new double album is everything that I hoped it would be. I listened through last night and I was in tears at the end!”
The Neal Morse Band will head out on the road from next month in support of the record.
The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventure
Act I
Chapter 1
1. Overture
2. The Dream Isn’t Over
Chapter 2
3. Welcome To The World
4. A Momentary Change
5. Dark Melody
6. I Got To Run
7. To The River
Chapter 3
8. The Great Adventure
9. Venture In Black
10. Hey Ho Let’s Go
11. Beyond The Borders
Act II
Chapter 4
1. Overture 2
2. Long Ago
3. The Dream Continues
4. Fighting With Destiny
5. Vanity Fair
Chapter 5
6. Welcome To The World 2
7. The Element Of Fear
8. Child Of Wonder
9. The Great Despair
10. Freedom Calling
11. A Love That Never Dies
