The Neal Morse Band premiere video for new single I Got To Run

The Neal Morse Band have premiered their video for the track I Got To Run exclusively with Prog.

It’s the latest song taken from their upcoming studio album The Great Adventure, which will launch tomorrow (January 25) via Radiant Records/Metal Blade.

The band previously released the title track, along with Welcome To The World, Welcome To The World 2 and Vanity Fair.

Bassist Randy George tells Prog: “I Got To Run is a cool rockin’ song with a driving back beat! Strong grooves with a dark intensity!”

Speaking previously about the record, Morse said: “This band continues to amaze me! I have to say it was a little daunting to follow up The Similitude Of A Dream as it was such a special album and it delivered every night at our concerts, but I believe that The Great Adventure will have a tremendous impact as well.

“This new double album is everything that I hoped it would be. I listened through last night and I was in tears at the end!”

The Neal Morse Band will head out on the road from next month in support of the record.

The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventure

Act I

Chapter 1

1. Overture

2. The Dream Isn’t Over

Chapter 2

3. Welcome To The World

4. A Momentary Change

5. Dark Melody

6. I Got To Run

7. To The River

Chapter 3

8. The Great Adventure

9. Venture In Black

10. Hey Ho Let’s Go

11. Beyond The Borders

Act II

Chapter 4

1. Overture 2

2. Long Ago

3. The Dream Continues

4. Fighting With Destiny

5. Vanity Fair

Chapter 5

6. Welcome To The World 2

7. The Element Of Fear

8. Child Of Wonder

9. The Great Despair

10. Freedom Calling

11. A Love That Never Dies