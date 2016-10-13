The Neal Morse Band premiere City Of Destruction video

The Neal Morse Band have released a video for their new track City Of Destruction.

It features on the former Spock’s Beard man’s upcoming concept album The Similitude Of A Dream, which is set to launch on November 11 via Radiant Records. It follows the launch of a lyric video for double track Long Day/Overture.

Morse is joined in the band by bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer, guitarist Eric Gillette and drummer Mike Portnoy – who has hailed the follow-up to 2015’s The Grand Experiment as a milestone in his musical career.

Portnoy says: “I honestly think this is the album of my career. Neal and I have now made 18 studio albums together, and I consider The Similitude Of A Dream the absolute creative pinnacle of our collaborations together.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for double concept albums such as Pink Floyd’s The Wall and The Who’s Tommy – and I can bravely say that I think we’ve created an album here that can sit side by side with those masterpieces.

“Bold words, I know, but after a career of almost 50 albums, I honestly consider this to be one of the defining works of my career.”

The Similitude Of A Dream will be available on 2CD, a special edition featuring both CDs along with The Making Of A Dream DVD, and on triple vinyl.

The Neal Morse Band will head out on tour in January across North America, before returning to Europe for a run of shows throughout March and April.

The Similitude Of A Dream cover art

The Neal Morse Band The Similitude Of A Dream tracklist

Disc1

Long Day Overture The Dream City Of Destruction We Have Got To Go Makes No Sense Draw The Line The Slough Back To The City The Ways Of A Fool So Far Gone Breath Of Angels

Disc2

Slave To Your Mind Shortcut to Salvation The Man In The Iron Cage The Road Called Home Sloth Freedom Song I’m Running The Mask Confrontation The Battle Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)

Jan 15: Nashville TBA, TN

Jan 17: Seattle Triple Door, WA

Jan 18: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Jan 21: Whittier Center Theater, CA

Jan 22: Phoenix Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse Theater, AZ

Jan 24: Denver Oriental Theater, CO

Jan 25: Dallas Curtain Club, TX

Jan 27: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL

Jan 28: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

Jan 29: Toronto Mod Room, ON

Jan 31: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Feb 01: Quebec City Salle Jean Paul Tardif, QC

Feb 02: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

Feb 03: Washington State Theater, DC

Feb 07-11: Cruise To the Edge, FL

Mar 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 23: Milan TBA, Italy

Mar 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 25: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany

Mar 26: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 28: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Mar 31: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Apr 01: Malmo KB, Sweden

Apr 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 04: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 05: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Apr 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 09: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Apr 12 Tel Aviv Havana Club, Israel

May 06: Gettysburg RosFest, PA

