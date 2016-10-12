Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt nostalgic for the music of his youth

Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt says he’s nostalgic for the music of his youth as much of the metal scene is currently “saturated.”

Akerfeldt is an avid collector of vinyl – and recently revealed he has a mental list of classic albums he’s on the lookout for.

And he reports that the direction of metal is gradually moving away from his tastes, and thinks that older music has more identity than current musical trends.

He tells Metal Wani: “I think the metal scene is saturated. Even if I think it’s true, I don’t think it’s suffering at all from it. It goes in waves, or in circles. All of sudden, a retro sound is popular again and everybody’s, like, ‘This is so fucking cool,’ because it sounds like Black Sabbath. Or the djent thing.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go, but I believe it’s probably going to go in the direction where I don’t necessarily want to listen to it.”

He continues: “I like the old. I’m always talking about old music. I am very nostalgic about it but I also think it was so much easier back in those days with the identities of bands – the bands that I grew up with. It was so easy to tell them apart. There was a lot of bands, but not as many as today.

“They didn’t sound the same at all and now the scene is bigger than ever, but the ideas are just one small little ball of sounds that a lot of people utilise.”

Earlier this week, Akerfeldt revealed he was in a rap band with Katatonia vocalist Jonas Renkse and told Metal Hammer he’s in a “metal gentleman’s club” with members of Entombed AD and Grand Magus.

Opeth are currently on the road in North America in support of their 12th album Sorceress.

