The National explore the Dark Side Of The Gym in new video

The National have released a video for their track Dark Side Of The Gym.

The song has been taken from the Ohio outfit’s seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast, which arrived in September this year via 4AD.

A statement on the promo reads: “The National are pleased to release the video for Dark Side Of The Gym, directed, choreographed and starring New York City Ballet Resident Choreographer and soloist Justin Peck, with executive production by former Miami City Ballet dancer turned filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz.

“Also featuring fellow former Miami City Ballet mentor and Principal dancer Patricia Delgado, the video finds the duo gracefully move around a balloon-filled auditorium.”

The band, who this week were nominated for Grammys in the Best Alternative Music and Best Recording Package, are currently on tour across North America.

They’ve lined up a run of shows in Australia, New Zealand, South America and Europe in 2018 – including a headline set at the inaugural All Points East festival at London’s Victoria Park on June 2.

Find a full list of The National’s tour dates below.

Main picture: Graham MacIndoe

Dec 01: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Dec 02: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Dec 04: Philadelphia Verizon Hall, PA

Dec 07: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Dec 08: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Dec 09: Toronto Sony Centre, ON

Dec 10: Hamilton Place Theatre, ON

Dec 11: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Dec 12: Chicago Civic Opera House, IL

Dec 13: Chicago Civic Opera House, IL

Jan 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jan 20: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Jan 23: Mexico City CDMX Pepsi Center, Mexico

Feb 21: Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia

Feb 22: Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia

Feb 25: Auckland Villa Maria Winery, New Zealand

Feb 27: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Mar 01: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia

Mar 16-18: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Mar 16-18: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Mar 23-25: Bogota Festival Estereo Picnic, Colombia

Mar 24: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Jun 02: London All Points East Festival, UK

Jun 07: Aarhus Northside Festival, Denmark

Jun 08: Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland

Jun 15: Dublin Donnybrook Stadium, Ireland

Jun 16: Dublin Donnybrook Stadium, Ireland

Jul 13: Lisbon Nos Alive, Portugal