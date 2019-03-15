The Mute Gods release video for One Day, their collaboration with Alex Lifeson

The Mute Gods have released a promo video for their brand new single One Day. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming new studio album Atheists And Believers, which is out on InsideOut on March 22.

"Possibly my favourite Mute Gods song so far," laughs mainman Nick Beggs. "I hope you enjoy it to. If not, jog on...

"The album’s key message is that we now empower stupid people and don’t listen to educated, informed experts anymore because truth is no longer fashionable.”

One Day features a stirring guitar solo from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson. The album also features in put from Beggs' Steven Wilson colleague Carig Blundell, Steve Hackett instrumentalist Rob Townshend and also Beggs' own daughter Lula.