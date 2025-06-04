"We have lift off." Oasis have started rehearsals for their world tour, and Liam Gallagher says it's "spiritual" playing with his brother Noel once again

Oasis have begun rehearsals for their long-awaited reunion tour, and frontman Liam Gallagher seems rather excited about it all.

Gallagher announced the fact that the whole band - himself and his brother Noel, guitarists Gem Archer and Bonehead, bassist Andy Bell and new drummer Joey Waronker - were back playing in a room together in a post on the platform everyone still calls Twitter.

"We have LIFT OFF Rastas," Gallagher posted, in his own inimitable fashion. "sounded fucking FILTHY I'll tell thee that there for hardly anything"

When a follower named Mel asked "Were you nervous?" Gallagher replied, "Don't be ridiculous".

Another Oasis fan asked Gallagher, "How was it rehearsing as Oasis again, the singer responded with a single word: "SPIRITUAL". He also used the word "BIBLICAL" in reply to another fan.

Asked if the reunion with his old friends and his brother was emotional, he answered, "No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do".

A few days earlier Gallagher noted, not incorrectly, "Oasis rehearsals get more coverage than most bands tours shit cunts".

Speaking in April about his brother's mounting excitement for the massive stadium tour, Noel Gallagher stated, "He can’t wait... none of us can wait."

Oasis' Live 25 tour is set to launch on July 4 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Oasis Live '25 Tour

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil