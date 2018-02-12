Anna von Hausswolff releases epic new track The Truth, The Glow, The Fall

Anna von Hausswolff has released a stream of her new track The Truth, The Glow, The Fall.
The epic 12-minute single will feature on her upcoming album Dead Magic – the follow-up to 2015’s The Miraculous – and follows a video for The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra, which launched last month.
Dead Magic will be released on March 2 via City Slang with Von Hausswolff joined by guitarists Karl Vento and Joel Fabiansson, keyboardist Filip Leyman, drummer Ulrik Ording and bassist David Sabel. String arrangements on The Truth, The Glow, The Fall and Källans Återuppståndelse are provided by Úlfur Hansson.
Find the Dead Magic cover art and tracklist below, along with von Hausswolff’s 2018 tour dates.
Anna von Hausswolff Dead Magic tracklist
- The Truth, The Glow, The Fall
- The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra
- Ugly And Vengeful
- The Marble Eye
- Källans återuppståndelse
Anna von Hausswolff 2018 tour dates
Mar 03: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Mar 04: Berlin Festsaal, Germany
Mar 05: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany
Mar 07: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
Mar 08: Amsterdam Bitterzoet, Netherlands
Mar 09: Utrecht Ekko, Netherlands
Mar 10: Den Haag Paard, Netherlands
Mar 12: London The Dome, UK
Mar 18: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
May 31: Barcelona Primaverasound Festival, Spain