The Joy Formidable share psychedelic video for new single The Wrong Side

The Joy Formidable - Aaarth 1. Y Bluen Eira

2. The Wrong Side

3. Go Loving

4. Cicada (Land On Your Back)

5. All In All

6. What For

7. The Better Me

8. Absence

9. Dance Of The Lotus

10. You Can’t Give Me

11. Caught On A Breeze

The Joy Formidable have released a video for their new single The Wrong Side.

It’s the latest song taken from the trio’s upcoming album Aaarth, which will launch on September 28 via Hassle Records. The band previously revealed a stream of the track and Dance Of The Lotus.

Speaking about the video, bassist Rhydian Dafydd says: “This is our second collaboration with Boston-based creative studio TRLLM. We love their imagination and, like all our favourite artists, they’re not afraid to make it weird.

“They had the background to the song, how lyrically it’s pieced like a collage from memories and snippets of time, and they used that, along with the album artwork to create this experimental, multi-coloured dream sequence that we think captures the essence beautifully.”

Aaarth will be the Welsh outfit’s first album since 2016’s Hitch, with vocalist and guitarist Ritzy Bryan previously saying: “We threw ourselves into this beautiful vivacious collage of experimentation, real meets unreal, and stopped giving a fuck about things that didn’t matter, and started caring more about the things that are worth your time.”

The Joy Formidable will head out on tour later this month, with shows planned in the UK, Canada and the US.

The Welsh trio of Ritzy Bryan, Rhydian Dafydd and Matthew James Thomas return with their first albums since 2016's Hitch, featuring the singles Dance Of The Lotus and The Wrong Side.

The Joy Formidable 2018 tour dates

Aug 22: London The Lexington, UK

Aug 23: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Aug 24: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 01: Seattle Safeco Field, WA (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 04: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 06: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 08: Vancouver Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena, BC (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 10: Portland Moda Center, OR (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 12: San Jose SAP Center, CA (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 29: Nottingham Rough Trade, UK

Sep 30: Bristol Rough Trade, UK

Oct 01: London Rough Trade East, UK