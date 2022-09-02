The Hu's latest epic video features folk dancing plus lots of drinking and fire

Mongolian sensations The Hu have launched a spectacular video for Bii Biyelgee, one of the many highlights from the band's second album Rumble Of Thunder, which is released today.

The new video follows in the footsteps of previous singles Black Thunder (Part 1) and Black Thunder (Part 2), and sees the band engaged in ritual folk dance on the Mongolian steppe.

According to UNESCO, Bii Biyelgee is a traditional Mongolian folk dance performed by different ethnic groups in the Khovd and Uvs provinces of Mongolia.

"The dances play a significant role in family and community events such as feasts, celebrations, weddings and labour-related practices," say the organisation, "simultaneously expressing distinct ethnic identities and promoting family unity and mutual understanding among different Mongolian ethnic groups."

"Bie Biyelgee is about having a good time,” say The Hu. “We danced like we never danced before during the video shoot and the movements where we tried to imitate biyelgee were very challenging. The biyelgee movements require a different skill set than you would find in any dance genre so in that way, celebrating these qualities are fascinating and inspiring to us."

The Hu are now on a lengthy North American tour with Megadeth – whose new album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! is also out today – plus Five Finger Death Punch and Fire From The Gods. They return to Europe in October. Full dates below.

The Hu 2022 tour

Sep 02: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX*

Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, NC*

Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA*

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA*

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ*

Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME*

Sep 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA*

Sep 20: Syracuse St. JoSeph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY*

Sep 21: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA*

Sep 23: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA*

Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*

Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH*

Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Oct 02: Chattanooga The Signal, TN#

Oct 04: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH*

Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI*

Oct 07: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI*

Oct 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO*

Oct 10: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*

Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR*

Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Oct 15: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT*

Oct 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 28: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Oct 29: Gothenburg Studios, Sweden

Oct 31: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark

Nov 01: Århus C Train, Denmark

Nov 03: Berlin Metropol, Germany

Nov 04: Gdańsk B90 Club, Poland

Nov 05: Warsaw Progresja Nov, Poland

Nov 07: Kraków Klub Studio, Poland

Nov 08: Budapest Akvárium Klub, Hungary

Nov 09: Wien Gasometer, Austria

Nov 11: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Nov 12: Zurich Volkshaus Zürich Nov, Switzerland

Nov 13: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 15: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 17: Madrid La Paqui (Formerly Sala But), Spain

Nov 18: Barcelona La Salamandra, Spain

Nov 20: Ramonville-st-agne Le Bikini Nov, France

Nov 21: Brussels Ancienne Belgique Nov, Belgium

Nov 22: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Nov 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 25: Paris Casino de Paris, France

Nov 27: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 30: Leeds Stylus, UK

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 05: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland

Dec 06: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Dec 07: Glasgow SWG3 (Galvanizers), UK

Dec 09: London Roundhouse, UK

* With Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Fire From The Gods

# With Fire From The Gods

