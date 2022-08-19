The Hu launch yet another epic video, this time for Black Thunder (Part 2)

Rising stars of Mongolian rock The Hu have launched a video for the second part of the epic song Black Thunder. The first part was launched last month, alongside the announcement of the band's upcoming second album, Rumble Of Thunder. Another single, This Is Mongol, was released in May.

"Black Thunder is the crown jewel of our second album," says vocalist Gaya. "The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside."

The Hu's tour with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch and Fire From The Gods kicks off this evening (August 19) at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, WA, and will climax at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City, UT, on October 15, before the band head to Europe and The UK for more shows. Full dates below.

"We grew up listening to Megadeth," says Enkush, who sings and plays the morin khuur (horse head violin) in The Hu, "and can’t express how much they have inspired and motivated us to do what we love every day, so you can only imagine our excitement for our next tour with them. Everybody knows Megadeth is one of the four biggest trailblazers in thrash metal and to be performing with a modern band such as Five Finger Death Punch is truly going to be legendary."

The Hu 2022 tour

Aug 19: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA*

Aug 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA*

Aug 22: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA#

Aug 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA*

Aug 26: Phoenix AK Chin Pavilion, AZ*

Aug 27: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM*

Aug 28: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX#

Aug 30: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Sep 01: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX*

Sep 02: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX*

Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, NC*

Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA*

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA*

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ*

Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME*

Sep 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA*

Sep 20: Syracuse St. JoSeph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY*

Sep 21: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA*

Sep 23: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA*

Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*

Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH*

Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Oct 02: Chattanooga The Signal, TN#

Oct 04: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH*

Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI*

Oct 07: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI*

Oct 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO*

Oct 10: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*

Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR*

Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Oct 15: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT*

Oct 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 28: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Oct 29: Gothenburg Studios, Sweden

Oct 31: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark

Nov 01: Århus C Train, Denmark

Nov 03: Berlin Metropol, Germany

Nov 04: Gdańsk B90 Club, Poland

Nov 05: Warsaw Progresja Nov, Poland

Nov 07: Kraków Klub Studio, Poland

Nov 08: Budapest Akvárium Klub, Hungary

Nov 09: Wien Gasometer, Austria

Nov 11: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Nov 12: Zurich Volkshaus Zürich Nov, Switzerland

Nov 13: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 15: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 17: Madrid La Paqui (Formerly Sala But), Spain

Nov 18: Barcelona La Salamandra, Spain

Nov 20: Ramonville-st-agne Le Bikini Nov, France

Nov 21: Brussels Ancienne Belgique Nov, Belgium

Nov 22: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Nov 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 25: Paris Casino de Paris, France

Nov 27: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 30: Leeds Stylus, UK

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 05: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland

Dec 06: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Dec 07: Glasgow SWG3 (Galvanizers), UK

Dec 09: London Roundhouse, UK

* With Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Fire From The Gods

# With Fire From The Gods

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).