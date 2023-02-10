The Hu launch video for This Is Mongol with Alice In Chains' William DuVall

Mongolian sensations The Hu have released a new version of This Is Mongol, one of the standout tracks from their second album Rumble Of Thunder. The song was originally released as the first single from the album in May last year, but the reworked version – This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) – features a new vocal, from Alice In Chains singer William DuVall.

"We are so excited to be performing our single, This is Mongol (Warrior Souls), with William DuVall,” says The Hu’s tovshuur player and backing vocalist Temka. “He’s not only an amazing vocalist but also has unique rhythm and technique to his performance, and his style matches our energy and our throat singing. The song is about the warrior souls that are within us, and its purpose is to inspire you and awaken your soul. We hope everyone enjoys this piece of art."

“It was such an exciting and fulfilling challenge to write and produce something that remained true to The Hu’s sensibilities while also resonating with my own,” adds thev Alice In Chains man. “Warrior Souls is a testament to the fact that, no matter where we come from, in the end, we all want the same things – to prosper in our own time despite the odds arrayed against us, making previous generations proud and leaving a worthy legacy for the future. I’m honoured by this collaboration and very proud of the result."

Previously, the band reworked three tracks from their debut album The Gereg with other musicians: a new version of Wolf Totem featuring Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, a version of Yuve Yuve Yu with guest vocals from Ashes To New singer Danny Case, and a dazzling version of Song Of Women starring Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale.

In other Hu news, the band have announced they'll be performing the first ever concert in the so-called Metaverse. Throughout the show, which is scheduled to take place on March 3, fans will experience a virtual world centred around Mongolia and its traditions. Tickets will go on sale from hurocks.com (opens in new tab) on February 13.

The Hu have a number of festival dates lined up over the summer - details below.

Jun 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 12: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 29: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 05: Aix-les-bains Musilack, France

Jul 06: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 19: Bontida EC9, Romania