The Hu release new version of Yuve Yuve Yu with English vocal from Danny Case

Mongolian stars The Hu have released a new version of their viral hit Yuve Yuve Yu, featuring English vocals from labelmate Danny Case, singer from American Nu metal revivalists From Ashes To New.

The new version of the song is the first in a series of releases of songs from The Hu featuring vocals from established singers. Future releases will include a contribution from Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale.

The original version of the song features on the band's debut album The Gereg, which was released last month.

The Hu are currently touring The US, and will return to Europe in the new year for further shows.

The Hu: 2019 North American tour

Oct 08:Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Oct 10: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Oct 11: Joshua Tree Music Festival, CA

Oct 12: Los Angeles Teragram, CA

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 15: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 16: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 19: Las Vegas Las Rageous Rock Festival, NV

Oct 21: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX

Oct 22: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Oct 24: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 27: Austin Emo's, TX

Oct 29: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Oct 30: St Louis Firebird, MO

Nov 02: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Nov 03: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Nov 05: Orlando The Social, FL

Nov 06: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Nov 07: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Nov 10: Charlotte The Underground , NC

Nov 11: Richmond Broadberry, VA

Nov 13: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Nov 17: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Nov 18: Pittsburgh Mr. Small's Theatre, PA

Nov 19: Columbus The Basement, OH

Nov 21: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 22: Louisville Zanzabar, KY

Nov 23: Indianapolis The Hi-Fi, IN

Nov 25: Des Moines Wooly's, IA

Nov 26: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Nov 27: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Dec 01: San Francisco Independent, CA

Dec 02: San Jose The Ritz, CA

Dec 04: Ventura Majestic Theatre, CA

Dec 05: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Dec 06: Pomona Glass House, CA

Dec 07: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

The Hu 2020 UK and European tour

Jan 15: Hamburg Grünspan, Germany

Jan 16: Aarhus Fonden Voxhall, Denmark

Jan 18: Oslo Rockefeller Music Gall, Norway

Jan 19: Stockholm Vasateatern, Sweden

Jan 20: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Jan 22: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Jan 24: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland

Jan 25: Warsaw Palladium, Poland

Jan 27: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jan 28: Vienna Flex, Austria

Jan 30: Munich Technikum, Germany

Jan 31: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Feb 02: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Feb 03: Paris Trianon, France

Feb 05: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 06: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Feb 08: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Feb 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Feb 15: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland