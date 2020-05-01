The Hu launch dazzling new version of Song Of Women with Lzzy Hale

Mongolian stars The Hu have released a new version of Song Of Women, one of the standout tracks from their debut album The Gereg.

The new version of the song feature a vocal from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, who says, "I'm so thankful to The Hu for welcoming me, my words and my melody into this song.

"I can count on less than one hand the number of times where a project has changed the course of my spirit and renewed my faith in humanity. This was one of those projects. I’m still levitating."

The band, who are currently in isolation in Australia, have previously released a new version of Wolf Totem featuring Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, and a new version of Yuve Yuve Yu with guest vocals from Ashes To New singer Danny Case.

The Hu have also announced that a deluxe version of The Gereg will be released on July 10. Available in CD, double vinyl and digital formats, it includes six extra tracks, including the three songs re-made with the other singers, plus acoustic versions of Shireg Shireg, Yuve Yuve Yu and Shoog Shoog.

In February, the band launched a video for Sugaan Essena, which is featured in the action adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

"We were all fans of Star Wars beforehand," the band told Revolver. We started watching the movies at such young ages and all wanted to be Luke Skywalker. The character of Luke gives us a desire to be strong, honest men."

The Deluxe version of The Gereg is available to pre-order now.